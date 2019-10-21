Hemp Naturals Inc.: Hemp Naturals Inc Signs Letter of Intent with Proleve Distribution LLC to Open A Retail CBD Store

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Hemp Naturals Inc., a growing real estate company that uses bespoke building plans and incorporates HempCrete to develop lands or reconstruct dilapidated buildings to greatly enhance their lifespan. Hempcrete is made from lime and hemp shivs (a waste product from hemp fiber growing) and can be used for walls, floors and roof insulation.

As part of their growth vision for the company, Hemp Naturals approached respected CBD product supplier Proleve to partner to open a new CBD store. Two local businesses, Hemp Naturals Inc. and Proleve Distribution LLC have signed a letter of intent to open a CBD store in the city of Florida. The search for a commercial lease is underway with the anticipation to have the shop active by years end.

We believe that our services and industry experience can complement Proleve's own product and service offering and together we can drive market penetration of quality CBD products so that more people can enjoy the natural benefits of hemp, worry-free.

Proleve is was a natural choice for a partner. The company is committed to delivering the highest-grade organic CBD products and adheres to the highest testing and quality control standards to ensure goodness and purity every time.

In a market that is muddled with questionable products, we will bring our customers 100% organic, USA-made CBD products that you can trust - from delicious gummies, to versatile tincture and salves, and everything in between.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Hemp Naturals products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Hemp Naturals filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Hemp Naturals please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hemp Naturals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

