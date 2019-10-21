

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output price inflation rose in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



Output prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.2 percent increase in August and July.



Energy prices rose 12.5 percent annually in August, while prices of intermediate goods fell 1.0 percent.



Prices for electricity and water supply rose by 16.2 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.



Manufacturing prices fell 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



