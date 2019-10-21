

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - E+S R?ck , a unit of German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK), anticipates further attractive business opportunities in Germany for 2020 and considers itself well on track to maintain its market share on a high level and selectively expand the portfolio in certain lines.



This assessment is supported by business opportunities in areas such as telematics and legal protection and above all by improved conditions on the primary insurance side, which are particularly beneficial for proportional reinsurance, the company said.



E+S R?ck said it is offering its customers a telematics solution with a proprietary pricing basis under the name es|Tmatik. A pilot project is being launched in October 2019 that also includes a corresponding telematics app.



