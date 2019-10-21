Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, is pleased to announce today that the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has issued a GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) no-objection letter for Peazazz and Peazac pea proteins. The "Letter of No Objection" is issued by the US FDA confirming that they do not question the basis for the GRAS self-affirmation notification submitted by Burcon in June 2018.

"We are pleased to have obtained GRAS-notified status for our novel pea proteins," said Johann F. Tergesen, Burcon's president and chief executive officer, adding, "Receipt of a no-objection letter for Peazazz and Peazac is a significant commercial milestone and is important for the acceptance and use of these proteins by global food and beverage companies."

Through the GRAS notification program, companies voluntarily submit their self-affirmation documentation dossier, substantiated by extensive research and independent, qualified subject matter expert review, that a specific ingredient is Generally Recognized As Safe. The "Letter of No Objection" or "no questions letter" means that the US FDA has reviewed all of the scientific data submitted by Burcon and has no questions or concerns regarding safety.

Peazazz pea protein

Peazazz is a uniquely soluble, clean and neutral-tasting pea protein that is perfect for plant-based beverage applications such as ready-to-drink protein shakes, non-dairy alternatives, and ready-to-mix protein powders. Through Burcon's proprietary extraction and purification processes, this pea protein tastes and functions unlike any other pea protein on the market. Peazazz has clean flavour characteristics and excellent solubility that allow for ease of formulation. Peazazz can give your product a much-needed nutritional boost while staying dairy-free, soy-free and gluten-free.

Peazac pea protein

With a mild flavour, Peazac pea protein is ideal for applications such as bars, meat analogues, and baked goods. Peazac can give your products a nutritional boost while staying dairy-free, soy-free and gluten-free.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. The company has developed an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. Burcon's family of plant proteins includes Peazazz, a uniquely soluble and clean-tasting pea protein, Peazac, a pea protein that is well-suited for meat analogues and baked goods, Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein canola proteins with exceptional functionality and valuable nutritional profiles, and Nutratein-PS and Nutratein-TZ, Burcon's new pea and canola protein blends that have exceptional functional characteristics, low allergenicity, and a nutritional value exceeding those of standard pea proteins in the market today. Supertein and Nutratein canola proteins are marketed by Merit Functional Foods Corporation under the brand names, Puratein HS and Puratein-C, respectively, and Nutratein-PS pea and canola protein blend as MeritPro HS. Burcon's CLARISOY soy protein - under license to the Archer Daniels Midland Company - offers clarity and high-quality protein nutrition for low-pH beverage systems, and excellent solubility and exceptionally clean flavour at any pH. For more information about the company, visit www.burcon.ca.

