Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) ("the Company"), a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. President and CEO, William Hartman, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company's stock has been struggling, and asked Hartman to give listeners an update on this situation. Hartman explained that the Company is currently working on paying off old debt, which was originally borrowed to fund the research and development of the Company's hemp product lines. However, after labeling products with "CBD" in place of "hemp", the Company was unable to sell on platforms like Google, Amazon, and Ebay. During this process, the Company also lost their credit card processor. "The business was decimated by more than 90%,' said Hartman. As a result, the Company was forced to borrow funds and is now working to pay off their lenders. "We've got a plan to correct that,' added Hartman.

Jolly asked Hartman to expand on the Company's correction plan. "We're reinventing the Company completely," said Hartman. "The name 'Premier Biomedical' is going to go away. We're going to be known as 'Technology Health'," added Hartman. He further explained that this will allow the Company to present a brand new image to the market. "We've also secured long-term financing of five million dollars at the best rates I've seen in the entire industry," said Hartman.

In regards to the Company's previous debts, Hartman shared that discussions with the lenders are taking place and additional solutions are being worked out.

"In the future we're going to be focused like a laser on only two technologies," added Hartman, noting that one of these focuses is on proving out a promising technology as a potential cure for PTSD. "Most excitingly, we're working on our Anti-Addiction Patch,' said Hartman. The Company has also acquired a company in the hemp oil space and is planning on expanding their product line.

The conversation then turned to the success of the Company's Anti-Addiction Patch. "That is the product for the future," explained Hartman, adding that the Company has received the initial prototypes for this treatment. "We already have one patent on the ingredients, but we're seeking additional patents," said Hartman. He further explained that the Anti-Addiction Patch is made-up of three main ingredients, which include hemp oil, naltrexone, and cyclobenzaprine. "All of these ingredients are contained in the adhesive," explained Hartman.

He also shared that the Company has received international interest for this product, and is looking forward to meeting with the largest hospital complex in the country. "We have a meeting set with them at the end of the month," said Hartman. The Company is also working with one of the largest defense contractors in the country in regards to the Anti-Addiction Patch. "We see this as a real move forward on the war on drugs," said Hartman. "It removes the high associated with taking illegal drugs."

To close the interview, Hartman shared that the Company is facing challenges, but is moving forward with aggressive solutions and is determined to succeed.

