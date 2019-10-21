Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1402P ISIN: CA00165J1093 Ticker-Symbol: 6LLN 
Stuttgart
21.10.19
13:25 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,001
-3,12 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALX URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALX URANIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,016
0,031
14:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALX URANIUM
ALX URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALX URANIUM CORP0,016-3,12 %