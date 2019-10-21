Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Recognized Industry Veteran, Alexander Gebauer, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Chairman

KENSINGTON, Md. and SHORASHIM, Israel, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc., an emerging leader in the development of new solutions for neurodegenerative diseases of the retina and the brain, today announced the appointment of Alexander Gebauer, M.D., Ph.D., as executive chairman of the Board of Directors.



Dr. Gebauer succeeds founder Andrew Pearlman, Ph.D., who will remain on the Galimedix Board of Directors. Dr. Pearlman has been named president of the company.

"I have a long history with Galimedix's technology, having worked closely and over many years with the current management and development team when we served together at Merz Pharmaceuticals. I am enthusiastic about the potential for Galimedix's compounds to treat both glaucoma and dry AMD, as well as the long-term potential they have in treating neurodegenerative diseases associated with amyloid beta," commented Dr. Gebauer. "I would like to thank Dr. Pearlman for his tireless work as founder, chairman and CEO and look forward to collaborating with him in his new role as president of Galimedix and on the Board of Directors. Dr. Pearlman and I share belief in the importance of these compounds and look forward to the opportunity to work together to find a solution for these critical unmet medical needs."

Dr. Alexander Gebauer also holds the positions of managing director and CDO of Omeicos Therapeutics, a Berlin-based biotech company. Before that, he served in several R&D roles, including managing director, president of Global R&D, chief scientific officer and other positions at several international pharmaceutical companies including Sun Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Ltd., Merz Pharmaceuticals, Hoechst AG, Aventis and Sanofi. Dr. Gebauer studied medicine at Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany, where he completed his thesis in pharmacology.

"I believe that Alexander's return at this strategic juncture for Galimedix is eloquent testimony to his confidence in our uniquely designed ophthalmic and anti-neurodegenerative compounds. His pharma strategic and scientific experience will be instrumental in the Company's continued development as we bring these drugs through the clinical process and into the hands of physicians, where we believe they will help the millions of patients who suffer from the effects of these diseases," added Dr. Pearlman.

About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Based in the United States and Israel, Galimedix is a Phase 2/3-ready ophthalmic pharmaceutical company with a world-class drug development team advancing a novel, patented small molecule drug with a unique MOA addressing glaucoma and dry AMD. The company's most advanced compound, GAL-101, which utilizes an eye drop delivery platform, is expected to provide an effective, convenient and safe treatment for two of the leading causes of blindness. Studies with Galimedix's eye drops in monkeys, the closest model to humans, have demonstrated that therapeutic levels are quickly reached in the retina. Compelling efficacy data from GAL-101 eye drops in relevant animal models have demonstrated more than 90 percent neuroprotection, and in vitro studies in neuronal cells that have lost function have shown that GAL-101 can restore the neural function, suggesting it could potentially improve visual function in patients. The Company has successfully completed Phase 1 studies in 70 subjects, including 30 glaucoma patients. The compound is supported by many of the world's leading experts in glaucoma and in dry AMD, who also support the design of the company's proposed Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies.

GAL-101 is also potentially capable for oral delivery and is in active development towards Phase 1 studies with the oral formulation.