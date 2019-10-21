

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany might have entered a technical recession in the third quarter, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday. However, a deep recession is not expected.



A recession in the sense of a significant, broader and sustained decline in output with underutilized capacity is currently not in view, the central bank said.



The largest euro area economy contracted 0.1 percent in the second quarter. Another decline in GDP means that the economy entered a technical recession.



While domestic demand remains robust, export-oriented manufacturing industry continued its downturn, Bundesbank noted. The central bank sees rising risks of spill over.



