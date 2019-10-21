Dental Adhesive Market To Reach USD 3.30 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing aging population driving the global dental adhesive market. Factors such as improper food habits and the increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene are the chief drivers of the global dental adhesives market. Lower dental hygiene among adults worldwide and high treatment costs create hindrances for the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global dental adhesive market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.30 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.Reasons for the growth of the dental adhesive market are improper food habits in the younger generation have been the root cause of several ailments and conditions. Tooth decay, tooth erosion, and other tooth conditions, etc. The WHO's factsheet says that nearly 60% to 90% school children and 100% of adults have an oral cavity or other related problem around the world. Besides this, the incidence of severe periodontal diseases is also soaring high in the dental adhesive market, thereby creating an environment conducive to the growth of the global dental adhesive market. Dental adhesives are used to ensure that a denture adheres well to the oral mucosa.

They are available in diverse formulations such as powders, creams, liquids, wafers, and pads. The dental adhesive market is a barrier that help to prevent cavities. The material is made of plastic and is usually applied on the back of chewing surface of a tooth (mostly molars and premolars), as they are most susceptible to tooth decay. The dental adhesive market says an in-depth roundup of the various factors responsible behind the positive trajectory exhibited by the global dental adhesives and sealants market between 2016 and 2024. It also includes a detailed list of the restraints posing threat to the market. To provide a detailed assessment of the factors impacting the market, it studies the effect of Porter's five forces on it. The analysis helps in gauging the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, the threat from substitute and new entrants, and the prevailing competitive dynamics. The dental adhesive market thus compiles exhaustive information aimed at helping the patients get a better understanding of the global dental adhesive market.

The oral care campaigns by private companies and governments has tremendously contributed to raising awareness among the people. Increasing healthcare expenditure and more emphasis on improving outcomes of dental procedures, increasing geriatric population are the major drivers of dental adhesive market. In addition, the technological advancements in dental care and medical devices holds promise for rising opportunities for the dental adhesive market in the near future Despite witnessing positive growth over the past few years, lack of dental hygiene among adults worldwide and high cost of dental treatment, stringent regulations create an obstruction for the market growth in upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The dental adhesive market is growing at a CAGR of 7%in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe , with 6.6% and 6.6% CAGR, respectively. High rise in dental disease across the globe is the key factor to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

followed by and , with 6.6% and 6.6% CAGR, respectively. High rise in dental disease across the globe is the key factor to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions. Denture adhesives are the dominating segment in dental adhesive market which holds 35.0% of the global market because they are the barriers that help to prevent cavities.

Restorative adhesives are expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 7.7% in the Dental adhesive market.

Powder segment has the highest market share of 40% and was valued at USD 774 million and is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2026.

and is expected to reach by 2026. Cream segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 7.7% and tends to be the highest growing segment in the Dental adhesive market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 24.5% of the global dental adhesive market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth

is expected to account for 24.5% of the global dental adhesive market. Developing nations such as and are likely to witness high growth The increasing use of dental adhesives in the dental hospitals & clinics owing to a large geriatric population requires a high demand for various dental procedures and dental adhesives.

Key participants include dentsply Sirona Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., 3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Danaher Corporation, Ultra dent Products, Inc. ,Ivoclar Vivadent AG , Voco GmbH , Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc. ,GC Corporation, Dent aid , Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. , ICPA Health , Medicals Co. Ltd., Sun Medical Co., Ltd.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the dental adhesive market on the basis of application, denture adhesives, end-use, and region:

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)

Denture Adhesives

Pit & Fissure Sealants

Restorative Adhesives

Others

Denture Adhesive (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cream/Paste

Powder

liquid

Others

End Use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

