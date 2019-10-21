Head-to-head data presentations will show PRECISION1 superior over competitive lenses on critical success factors for new contact lens wearers

Clinical findings on AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal intraocular lens for the treatment of cataracts to be presented for the first-time ever at a major optometry meeting

Robust onsite program will give meeting goers hands-on experiences with PRECISION1 contact lenses, the iLUX MGD Treatment System and more

Alcon, the global leader in eye care and official sponsor of 20/20, will bring major contact lens and cataract innovations together for the first time at the 2019 American Academy of Optometry (AAO Academy19) meeting taking place October 23-27 at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla. Innovations like the newly launched PRECISION1 daily disposable contact lenses, AcrySofIQ PanOptixTrifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL), and the iLUX MGD Treatment System will be included in nearly 20 lectures, podium and poster presentations during Alcon's first major optometry meeting since becoming an independent company. This year's robust clinical and educational program reinforces Alcon's commitment to providing life-changing vision and eye care products that help people see brilliantly.

"This is an exciting time for Alcon the speed and volume at which we are introducing innovations for a range of eye conditions, life stages and lifestyles are unprecedented," said Sean Clark, General Manager, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon. "We are especially energized to connect with the optometry community following the recent launches of PRECISION1 and PanOptixto outline our plans for the future, showcase the breadth of our portfolio, and share new data, along with practice insights and educational resources that deliver on our promise to help people see brilliantly."

PRECISION1 Contact Lenses Set to Debut at Academy19

In August, Alcon launched PRECISION1 in the U.S. as the first mainstream daily disposable contact lens to use proprietary SMARTSURFACEtechnology to deliver precise vision and long-lasting comfort. This new contact lens innovation will make its debut at this year's AAO meeting. Data presented at the meeting will demonstrate the superiority of PRECISION1 against the leading daily disposable contact lens on key clinical endpoints vision, comfort and handling. Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to try on the new lenses at the Alcon booth. Meeting activities around PRECISION1include:

Wednesday, October 23 Friday, October 25 Lens Try-on : Stop by and experience first-hand why PRECISION1 is the lens for new wearers to start in and stay in at Alcon booth #916 during exhibit hall hours (OCCC, Exhibit Hall)



Thursday, October 24 Contact Lens Super Session : Low Friction and Low Modulus Contact Lens Surfaces Improve Lubricity and Reduce Cell Damage in Corneal Epithelial Cell Models, Presented by Dr. W. Gregory Sawyer (1:45 2:00 p.m., Room W224 ABC) Exclusive Launch Event : Introducing Alcon's Newest Contact Lens Innovation, Presented by Drs. Katie Spear and Rick Weisbarth (7:00 p.m., Hyatt Regency Orlando). Space is limited. To register, visit https://cvent.me/ZQELM3



Friday, October 25 Poster Presentation (#048) : Clinical Performance of a New Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable and a HEMA-Based Daily Disposable Contact Lens, Presented by Dr. Stacie Cummings (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., West Hall D1) Poster Presentation (#058) : Clinical Lens Fit Characteristics Assessments of a New Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable and Two Commercially Available Daily Disposable Contact Lenses, Presented by Dr. Katie Spear (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., West Hall D1) Poster Presentation (#062) : Characterization of the Surface Properties of a Novel Daily Disposable, Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens, Presented by Dr. Robert Tucker (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., West Hall D1) Poster Presentation (#065) : Clinical Performance of a New Daily Disposable Spherical Contact Lens, Presented by Dr. Stacie Cummings (1:00 3:00 p.m., West Hall D1)





PanOptix Trifocal IOL to Make First-Ever Appearance at Optometry Meeting

Alcon will also feature data on the recently launched AcrySofIQ PanOptix, the first-and-only FDA-approved advanced trifocal IOL in the U.S. The inclusion of clinical study findings on PanOptix at AAO demonstrates Alcon's commitment to educating eye care professionals on the latest cataract treatment options that deliver optimal patient outcomes.

The innovation will be featured in poster presentations where the PanOptix IOL is clinically shown to deliver an exceptional combination of near, intermediate and distance vision while significantly reducing the need for glasses after surgery.1,2 Optometrists and staff interested in learning more about this new presbyopia-correcting option for their cataract patients can stop by the PanOptix section of the Alcon booth #916 for more information. Clinical presentations include:

Friday, October 25 Poster Presentation (#108) : Visual Performance of a Novel Trifocal IOL, Presented by Dr. Walter Whitley (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., West Hall D1) Poster Presentation (#110) : Depth of Focus Evaluation of a Trifocal IOL, Presented by Dr. Justin Schweizer (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., West Hall D1)



Building on Alcon's Clinical Legacy in Dry Eye Management

Clinical and educational activities will take place at AAO around Alcon's robust portfolio of dry eye devices and solutions. Specifically, the iLUX MGD Treatment device and SYSTANE Complete lubricant drops will be featured in poster sessions that add to existing clinical data that show efficacy in personalized therapy for dry eye symptom relief. Meeting attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a hands-on experience with the iLUX device and learn more about Alcon's practice implementation program, DEEP (Dry Eye Excellence Program), at the Alcon booth. There will also be 1:1 demonstrations taking place in Alcon's private suite stop by the Alcon booth to learn more. Dry eye presentations include:

Thursday, October 24 Lecture : Effectiveness of In-Office Heating and Expression Devices for the Treatment of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, Presented by Dr. Mohinder Merchea (8:30 8:45 a.m., Tangerine WF2) Poster Presentation (#043) : Sustained Symptom Relief Following a Single Dose of PG/HPG-Nanoemulsion in Patients with Dry Eye Disease, Presented by Dr. Michael Guillon (4:30 6:30 p.m., West Hall D1) Poster Presentation (#053) : Tear Lipid Layer Thickness Changes with Use of Emollient Eye Drops, Presented by Dr. Kimberly Wiesenberger (4:30 6:30 p.m., West Hall D1)



Friday, October 25 Anterior Segment Section Symposium : Rosacea, Ocular Rosacea, and MGD: A Review and New Treatments, Moderated by Dr. Scott Han (2:00 4:00 p.m., Tangerine WF1) Poster Presentation (#098) : Investigation of Systane Complete to Relieve Contact Lens Related Dry Eye and Discomfort, Presented by Dr. Chris Lievens (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., West Hall D1) Poster Presentation (#092) : Changes in Symptoms of Dry Eye with Regular Use of Artificial Tear Containing Nano-Droplet Emollient, Presented by Dr. Jennifer Fogt (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., West Hall D1)



Visit the Alcon booth #916 for important information on Alcon's innovative products and programs featured in this release.

Important Information About PanOptix

The AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL used to focus images clearly onto the back of your eye (retina) to allow clear vision after the cataract removal. In addition, the center of the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL allows for better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision versus what a monofocal lens would provide.

Potential Side Effects: Due to the design of multifocal IOLs, there are some side effects that can be associated with the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL models. These may be worse than with a monofocal IOL, including visual disturbances such as glare, rings around lights, starbursts (rays around light sources), and reduced contrast sensitivity (decrease in ability to distinguish objects from their background, especially in dim lighting). These side effects may make it more difficult to see while driving at night or completing tasks in low lighting conditions such as at night or in fog, or in a dimly lit room after surgery as compared to before surgery.

Further, a toric IOL corrects astigmatism only when it is placed in the correct position in the eye. There is a possibility that the toric IOL could be placed incorrectly or could move within the eye. If the toric lens is not positioned correctly following surgery, the change in your astigmatism correction by the IOL, along with any necessary correction with glasses, may cause visual distortions. If the lens rotates in your eye, you may need additional surgery to reposition or replace the IOL.

Important Information on the iLUXDevice

The iLUX Device is indicated for the application of localized heat and pressure therapy in adult patients with chronic disease of the eyelids, including Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), also known as evaporative dry eye. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of contraindications, instructions for use, warnings and precautions of the iLUXDevice.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. In particular, our expectations could be affected by uncertainties regarding the success of our separation and spin-off from Novartis. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

References

AcrySofIQ PanOptix Directions For Use. Compared to AcrySof monofocal IOL.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005367/en/

Contacts:

Alcon Media Relations

Kimberly Wise

+1 (817) 615 5092 (direct)

+1 (817) 525 3409 (mobile)

kimberly.wise@alcon.com



Alcon Investor Relations

Christina Cheng

+41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com