Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported third quarter earnings results with highlights as follows:

Third quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $3.6 million or $0.62 basic net earnings per share and $0.61 diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $3.5 million or $0.58 basic net earnings per share and $0.57 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total assets reached $1.2 billion at September 30, 2019 primarily due to a new $70 million borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") in September 2019.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were $11.1 million or $1.87 basic net earnings per share and $1.86 diluted net earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $9.9 million or $1.66 basic net earnings per share and $1.65 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total loans increased $58.9 million to $845.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $786.7 million at September 30, 2018.

Core deposits were $928.3 million or 96.54% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to $875.7 million or 98.01% of total deposits at September 30, 2018.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in third quarter net earnings to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $11.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $822,000 increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $437,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a higher average prime rate during the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same period last year. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in interest rates on deposits. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $422,000, compared to $110,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a $58.9 million increase in loans from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Non-interest income was $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $512,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals.

Non-interest expense was $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $385,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $176,000 increase in salaries and benefits expense, which was primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases.

Year-to-date net earnings as of September 30, 2019 were $11.1 million or $1.87 basic net earnings per share and $1.86 diluted net earnings per share, compared to $9.9 million or $1.66 basic net earnings per share and $1.65 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The increase in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, as discussed below.

Year-to-date net interest income as of September 30, 2019 was $34.5 million, compared to $31.9 million for the same period one year ago. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $995,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a higher average prime rate during the nine months ended September 30 2019, compared to the same period last year. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in interest rates on deposits. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $33.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $31.5 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $677,000, compared to $372,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a $58.9 million increase in loans from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Non-interest income was $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to an $843,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals.

Non-interest expense was $33.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $31.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $665,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $1.2 million increase in salaries and benefits expense primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases.

Income tax expense was $834,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $687,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 18.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 16.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Income tax expense was $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 18.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 16.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Total assets were $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2018. Available for sale securities were $186.3 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $206.0 million as of September 30, 2018. Total loans were $845.6 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $786.7 million as of September 30, 2018.

Non-performing assets were $3.3 million or 0.27% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.9 million or 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2018. Non-performing assets include $3.1 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $146,000 in other loans and $26,000 in other real estate owned at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.7 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $39,000 in acquisition, development and construction loans and $136,000 in other loans at September 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019 was $6.6 million or 0.78% of total loans, compared to $6.3 million or 0.80% of total loans at September 30, 2018. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $961.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $893.5 million at September 30, 2018. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $928.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $875.7 million at September 30, 2018. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $33.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $17.0 million at September 30, 2018. The increase in certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more is primarily attributable to a $18.5 million increase in wholesale certificates of deposit from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $21.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $55.8 million at September 30, 2018. The decrease in securities sold under agreements to repurchase is primarily due to approximately $21.0 million transferred from securities sold under agreements to repurchase to MMDA during the third quarter of 2019.

Borrowings from the FHLB totaled $70.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to zero at September 30, 2018. The increase in FHLB borrowings reflects a new $70.0 million FHLB advance executed in September 2019 to take advantage of a ten-year convertible advance program available from the FHLB of Atlanta at a rate of 0.83%. The funds will be utilized to replace higher cost funding along with investing in low risk, short-term assets at yields higher than the advance rate in order to increase the Bank's net interest income.

Shareholders' equity was $132.7 million, or 10.85% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $119.7 million, or 10.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2018. The Company repurchased 90,354 shares of its common stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was funded in February 2019.

Peoples Bank currently operates 20 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. Peoples Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Durham Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 48,605 $ 40,553 $ 44,743 Interest-bearing deposits 80,948 2,817 12,298 Cash and cash equivalents 129,553 43,370 57,041 Investment securities available for sale 186,263 194,578 205,966 Other investments 7,239 4,361 4,394 Total securities 193,502 198,939 210,360 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,263 680 1,740 Loans 845,599 804,023 786,724 Less: Allowance for loan losses (6,578) (6,445 ) (6,295)

Net loans 839,021 797,578 780,429 Premises and equipment, net 18,730 18,450 19,453 Cash surrender value of life insurance 16,222 15,936 15,839 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 21,908 18,298 15,430 Total assets $ 1,223,199 $ 1,093,251 $ 1,100,292 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 339,081 $ 298,817 $ 306,834 NOW, MMDA & savings 509,611 475,223 478,898 Time, $250,000 or more 33,082 16,239 17,018 Other time 79,794 86,934 90,709 Total deposits 961,568 877,213 893,459 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,927 58,095 55,766 FHLB borrowings 70,000 - - Junior subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 20,619 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,402 13,707 10,729 Total liabilities 1,090,516 969,634 980,573 Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $1,000 stated value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,912,300 shares 9/30/19, 5,995,256 shares 12/31/18 and 9/30/18 59,813 62,096 62,096 Retained earnings 68,528 60,535 57,882 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,342 986 (259) Total shareholders' equity 132,683 123,617 119,719 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,223,199 $ 1,093,251 $ 1,100,292

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 11,004 $ 9,907 $ 32,517 $ 28,362 Interest on due from banks 87 86 136 255 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 628 591 1,942 1,721 State and political subdivisions 671 974 2,265 2,950 Other 40 50 128 138 Total interest income 12,430 11,608 36,988 33,426 INTEREST EXPENSE: NOW, MMDA & savings deposits 455 189 1,057 551 Time deposits 259 127 581 342 FHLB borrowings 21 - 70 - Junior subordinated debentures 210 209 656 578 Other 49 32 168 66 Total interest expense 994 557 2,532 1,537 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,436 11,051 34,456 31,889 PROVISION FOR (REDUCTION OF PROVISION FOR) LOAN LOSSES 422 110 677 372 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,014 10,941 33,779 31,517 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,178 1,083 3,409 3,163 Other service charges and fees 202 173 548 528 Gain on sale of securities (5) - 226 50 Mortgage banking income 376 216 834 672 Insurance and brokerage commissions 206 206 642 591 Appraisal management fee income 1,311 799 3,285 2,442 Miscellaneous 1,440 1,438 4,269 4,221 Total non-interest income 4,708 3,915 13,213 11,667 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,695 5,519 17,060 15,866 Occupancy 1,861 1,761 5,409 5,367 Appraisal management fee expense 1,012 627 2,538 1,873 Other 2,699 2,795 8,420 8,198 Total non-interest expense 11,267 10,702 33,427 31,304 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,455 4,154 13,565 11,880 INCOME TAXES 834 687 2,464 1,934 NET EARNINGS $ 3,621 $ 3,467 $ 11,101 $ 9,946 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 1.87 $ 1.66 Diluted net earnings $ 0.61 $ 0.57 $ 1.86 $ 1.65 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.42 $ 0.39 Book value $ 22.44 $ 19.97 $ 22.44 $ 19.97

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)



Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 180,439 $ 209,221 $ 185,107 $ 212,221 Loans 840,523 781,596 829,385 771,951 Earning assets 1,044,159 1,012,946 1,028,573 1,007,183 Assets 1,139,256 1,104,041 1,122,226 1,095,255 Deposits 939,254 907,536 916,420 907,975 Shareholders' equity 131,890 119,710 132,053 121,237 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.41 % 4.43 % 4.56 % 4.34 % Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.32 % 1.21 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.89 % 11.49 % 11.24 % 10.97 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (period end) 10.85 % 10.88 % 10.85 % 10.88 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 6,541 $ 6,277 $ 6,445 $ 6,366 Provision for loan losses 422 110 677 372 Charge-offs (551 ) (259 ) (911 ) (766 ) Recoveries 166 167 367 323 Balance, end of period $ 6,578 $ 6,295 $ 6,578 $ 6,295 ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,258 $ 3,920 90 days past due and still accruing - - Other real estate owned 26 - Total non-performing assets $ 3,284 $ 3,920 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.36 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 200.30 % 160.59 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.80 % LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of Loans By Risk Grade 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.60 % 0.82 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 25.00 % 26.30 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 61.91 % 61.14 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 10.32 % 9.02 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 1.43 % 1.81 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.74 % 0.90 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 %

At September 30, 2019, including non-accrual loans, there were two relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $3.1 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

