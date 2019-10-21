Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B de C.V.: Grupo Industrial Saltillo S.A.B. De C.V. Announces its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:GISSA) ("the Company", "GIS", "GISSA") today announced that it will hold its Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call in English on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Mexico City Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Jorge Mercado - Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jorge Rada - Chief Operating Officer & Draxton Global Director and Mr. Arturo Morales - Investor Relations Manager. GISSA will report its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

001-800-514-6145 (Mexico Toll Free)

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)

+1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Passcode: GIS

Link for presentation only (slides with no audio); participate in the conference call via telephone: https://webcasts.eqs.com/saltillo20191024/no-audio

Link for conference call via webcast only (live stream of audio and slide presentation): https://webcasts.eqs.com/saltillo20191024/en

Conference Replay:

A replay will be available on October 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. MCT for 7 days or at GISSA's website.

1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants)

+1-862-902-0129 (International participants)

Passcode: 23999416

About Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Grupo Industrial Saltillo manufactures and commercializes auto-parts (iron or aluminum foundry and machining), Construction (ceramic and porcelain coverings) and Houseware (tableware and kitchenware products) Sectors.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo brings together the talent of 7,500 employees in 24 production units, with operations in Mexico, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, and China; as well as market and distribution presence in the USA.

CONTACT:

Jorge Mercado

CFO

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-9614

jorge.mercado@gis.com.mx

Arturo Morales

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-9627

arturo.morales@gis.com.mx

Melanie Carpenter

i-advize Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 212-406-3692/94

mcarpenter@i-advize.com

SOURCE: Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V.

