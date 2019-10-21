Flexible Solutions International, Inc.: FSI Announces Third Quarter, 2019 Revenue

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN:FSI) (FRANKFURT:FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today, the Company announces a year over year Increase in revenue for third quarter (Q3), 2019.

Sales were much higher in Q3, 2019 than in Q3, 2018. Flexible Solutions' top line revenue increased from $3.82 million (Q3, 2018) to $7.40 million (Q3, 2019), up approximately 94% year over year.

CEO, Dan O'Brien states, "We are proud of the strong quarter. The agriculture sales weakness caused by the wet spring is obviously over and we hope for a good Q4 and an even better 2020."

Complete financial results will be available after market close on November 14, 2019, concurrent with the Company's SEC third quarter filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time, Friday, November 15, 2019. See the FSI November 14, 2019 financials news release for the conference call dial in numbers.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company's NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division produces other crop enhancement products. Other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world's first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a "liquid blanket" evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a " Safe Harbor " for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

