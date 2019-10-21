Global uPVC Market To Reach USD 70.47 Million by 2026 | Reports And Data

uPVC Market Size - USD 43.32 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3% for the year 2026, uPVC Industry trends - Increasing demand in the End-use of uPVC such as beverages, food uPVC as well as in industries

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally the market is expected to driven by the automotive industry because of its high stiffness, electrical insulator, cost-effectiveness properties, and glazed window frames application. Other factors that drive the uPVC market are the high demand for performance plastic, which is helping to improve fuel economy, increase consumption and production of lightweight vehicles, ease of recycling are some of the significant reasons for fueling the market growth during the forecast years.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global uPVC market was valued at USD 43.32 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 70.47 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3%. uPVC is also known as rigid PVC or unplasticized PVC. uPVC is a cost-effective and stiff material with high resistance to impact chemicals, weather, water, and corrosive environments.

uPVC has low cost, and it has exhibits properties such as high stiffness, aesthetic in nature, flame retardant. uPVC is FDA compliant as the residue of Vinyl Chloride gets restricted and also suitable for transparent applications. It also offers better chemical resistance as compared to flexible PVC. It is used as good electrical insulation as well as it provides better vapor barrier properties

Woods in construction can be replaced by this material grade similar that of the double glazed window frames and window sills, which is also known as vinyl siding.This material is versatile that can be manufactured in different colors or it can be made to look like other material (e.g wood).

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2092

This material grade exhibits incredible resistant to chemical erosion and has smoother inner walls that help to facilitate the water flow. In majority, this material grade is used as plastic pipe in the world. It operates well in a wide range of temperatures and operating pressure. These pipes are incredibly reliable, stiff and cost-effective, and often has application in exterior drainage pipes and sewage lines. The pipe i.e. uPVC is less common in the US where this material grade is most commonly used.

uPVC cannot change shape under normal weather conditions, but at high temperatures, it can be easily reshaped. Windows made of this material grade of PVC are more energy-efficient than those with wooden or metal frames. This material grade of PVC has its application for door frames and conservatories.

uPVC doors and windows are aesthetic, long-lasting, fire, wind, and moisture resistant, thermally and acoustically insulated they have several intangible benefits over their counterparts. They can be customized according to the needs of the customer or individual requirement. This material grade exhibits low thermal conductivity, and it prevents loss of energy by 30-35%. It avoids condensation taking place, which prevents thermal bridging also this material grade never flakes, fades, pits, peels, peels, rust, or corrodes. The only thing that it needs is the check of the seal for maintenance and light soapy wash.

uPVC doors and windows are free of hazardous substances and free of lead (Pb). Therefore, it has received approval for a green building council in Europe, the US, as well as in India. uPVC windows and doors can be fully reused at the end of the profile's lifecycle span or at the time of a redesign. Growing awareness about the benefits of this material grade of PVC and demographic factors like rapid urbanization, regulatory changes, and increasing concern about energy efficiency, will help in the rising movement of this material grade in windows and doors market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for uPVC is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30% by the end of the year 2026. In the Asia-Pacific market for uPVC is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.23% which is followed by LATAM and MEA with 6.95% and 6.02% CAGR, respectively. The south Asian countries have seen the highest growing trade activities and investment in the manufacturing companies because the region is expected to propel in the forecasted period.

market for uPVC is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.23% which is followed by LATAM and MEA with 6.95% and 6.02% CAGR, respectively. The south Asian countries have seen the highest growing trade activities and investment in the manufacturing companies because the region is expected to propel in the forecasted period. As of 2018, the building and construction segment has been one of the reasons for the growth of the uPVC market.

uPVC finds vast applications in the Automotive industry. The uPVC finds its application as insulation, which is of type acoustic and thermal. The properties that are exhibited here are its durability and workability as a preferred plastic in an automotive application. This material is used for producing car interiors and for providing vinyl flooring for car manufacturers.

Building and construction occupy more than 50% of the uPVC market owing to their increasing consumption in the construction and various other household application.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the uPVC market due to the significant contribution from countries like China , Japan , India , and Korea due to the growing end-segment industries, including electronics, automotive among others.

is the largest region for the uPVC market due to the significant contribution from countries like , , , and Korea due to the growing end-segment industries, including electronics, automotive among others. Key participants include Koemmerling, Fenesta, Finolex Industries Ltd, LG Chem, Ercros SA, Kem One, Braskem, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Inovyn, Westlake Chemical Corporation

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/upvc-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the uPVC Market based on end-use, and region.

By End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons 2016-2026)

Building and Construction

Window and Door Frames



Pipes and Fittings



Roofing



Curtain Rails



Drawer Slides



Others

Automotive & Transportation

Exterior



Mud Flame





Door Panel





Sun Visor





Trunk Tailgate





Bumper





Other



Interior



Cable Trench





DashBoard





Others



Electrical and Electronics



Insulation Pipe





Switches





Cable Insulation and Jacketing





Junction Box





Films





Others



Packaging



Bottles





Blister Packs





Transparent Packs and Punnet





Others



Others



Textile





Sports





Agriculture





Healthcare

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2092

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Building Materials category by Reports And Data

Polymer Concrete Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-concrete-market

Wooden Decking Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wooden-decking-market

Green Cement Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/green-cement-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009077/Reports_And_Data_Logo.jpg