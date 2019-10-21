The average price in the October round of Germany's solar capacity procurement program fell back below the five-cent mark, helped by expansion of the quota for solar on Bavarian agricultural land. Nineteen of the 27 projects allocated by the Federal Network Agency were such schemes.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, selected 27 solar projects with a combined generation capacity of 153 MW in the PV tender completed on Friday. The final prices of the successful projects ranged from €0.0459-0.0520/kWh, for an average €0.0490 - lower than the level ...

