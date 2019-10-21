

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence rose for the first time in three months in October, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -8 from -11 in September. In August, the score was -9.



The revival of confidence is mainly due to a less gloomy macroeconomic outlook, the bank said.



Households' expectations regarding unemployment trends improved sharply, as a result of which the substantial deterioration seen last month has been more than wiped out, the bank added.



