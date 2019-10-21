FLUENCE CORPORATION

Fluence has raised A$36m (US$25m) through a placement of 81.8m shares at A$0.44 (a 12% discount to the closing price on Wednesday, 16 October). The company indicates the proceeds will fund the expansion of MABR capacity in China, growth into new (unspecified) geographic territories and will ensure it has sufficient capital on hand to meet CES (Custom Engineering Solutions) project guarantees. The raise has been supported by existing shareholders plus new Australian institutional investors.

