Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DU34 ISIN: AU000000FLC5 Ticker-Symbol: 4SVE 
Frankfurt
21.10.19
14:45 Uhr
0,300 Euro
+0,026
+9,49 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,266
0,298
15:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED0,300+9,49 %