BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Adam Avigdori and David Goldman representing the Investment Manager noted:

The UK equity market traded sideways over the quarter, disguising a period of weakness in August and a marked style rotation, out of momentum and into value, at the beginning of September. Concerns around geopolitical risk, global trade uncertainty and weakening global economic data did though create headwinds, with intraday share prices influenced by ongoing news flow surrounding trade tensions. Market concern spiked in August, with investors turning to safe-haven assets as global government yields plunged to historical lows and the US Treasury curve inverted between the 2 and 10-year yields, resuming fears of impending recession as it has previously been a lead-indicator. Market risk was balanced by central banks shifting monetary policy to a more dovish stance. The US Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 basis points in Q3, aiming to ease inflationary pressures and offset rising geopolitical tensions. The European Central Bank introduced a comprehensive easing package, cutting the deposit facility rate by 10 basis points to -0.5% and restarting asset purchases at the pace of 20bln EUR per month, with a commitment to run the programme until its 2% inflation target was met. Emerging markets detracted the most throughout the third quarter. Chinese assets took the biggest hit as disruptions in global trade have begun to be reflected in the economic data. In August, Chinese industrial production slowed to +4.8% year-on-year, the weakest in 17 years and well below market expectations. In the UK, in June, newly-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to leave the European Union on October 31st with or without a deal. Ever since, the Brexit debate has become more heated, with the risks of a disruptive 'no-deal' Brexit still looming large. This, plus the contraction in domestic GDP in the second quarter, led to additional weakness in Sterling.

Over the quarter, the Company returned 2.01%, outperforming the benchmark index, the FTSE All Share, which returned 1.27% in the same period.

The largest contributor was London Stock Exchange Group, one of the fund's core holdings, whose shares rose further this month as the market further appreciated the synergies and growth potential of the Refinitiv deal. Shares in pest control specialist Rentokil also contributed this month. After the positive set of trading results late in July, we met with the company's management team and would note that the pest control division continues to be the key driver with strong structural drivers in a fragmented industry. Medtech player Smith & Nephew also contributed as shares rose further after a strong trading statement released at the end of July where they upgraded revenue guidance further. Shares were rallying through August as the investment community further appraised what this entails for the company.

The largest detractor to the fund was Prudential whose shares were weak, not only due to further potential rate cuts from the Fed against the ongoing US-China trade tensions, but also the social unrest in Hong Kong. Its shares saw a sharp sell-off prior to reporting H1 2019 results. The results themselves highlighted that they are embarking on a strategy of organic and inorganic diversification for their US business into Fixed Annuities, noting the poorer conditions in the Variable Annuities market as distribution shifts from broker to advised. Elsewhere in the group, Asia continues to deliver with no change in its structural growth story, despite the aforementioned concerns. Shares in John Laing detracted following a weak H1 2019 update with sizeable write-downs on their wind assets in Australia and Germany citing issues of transmission/regulatory and lack of wind respectively. These write-downs were more than offset by value enhancements and project completions elsewhere such that NAV still increased. Bodycote also detracted from performance. As a global cyclical it is sensitive to market concerns about global growth. We felt its results were reassuring in light of news flow from sector peers and where its highest margin areas delivered. In our view, this is a differentiated and well-capitalised industrial, with a management team we rate highly.

Over the quarter we initiated a position in Aviva, WPP and Grafton Group. We added to positions in Standard Chartered, Taylor Wimpey, Phoenix Group, Smith & Nephew, St James's Place, National Grid and Fuller Smith and Turner. We sold our position in Imperial Brands. We have also trimmed exposure to Lloyds, John Laing, BP, Rentokil, Barclays, Elementis and MoneySupermarket.com.

We continue to see a period of sustained growth. Importantly, we expect nominal growth to remain modest as we see structural pressures from demographics, corporate underinvestment and new technology continuing to act as a drag on inflation. The dovish tilt from central banks is clearly supportive for markets, however from time to time we expect markets to worry about a shift to a more hawkish stance. With heightened political uncertainty and investor nervousness, we expect volatility to return to markets. This provides us, as active managers of a concentrated portfolio, with a great opportunity to identify high-quality cash generative businesses, with robust balance sheets, that can weather various market cycles and help to deliver long term capital and income growth for our clients.