The "Europe Fintech Business Frameworks and Execution Strategies 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides an end-to-end analysis of the trends and ecosystem developments impacting the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets across Europe.

The research includes regional market developments, technology trends, player strategies, and is a must-have purchase for both leaders and start-ups looking to establish a position among mobile money players. The research also charts prominent case studies to point out winning strategies as well as setbacks, while laying out a detailed analysis of FinTech use-cases stretched across key verticals across Europe. This research can be helpful to executives looking to explore the range of mobile money offerings and their value proposition.

Questions Answered by the Research

1. What are the various strategies adopted by FinTech players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets in Europe?

2. How payments, banking, commerce, and retail market have evolved in the European market?

3. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?

4. What approach should be adopted to register unprecedented growth in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Europe FinTech Market Analysis

1.1 Current Market Landscape

1.2 Key Market Developments

1.2.1 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Payments

1.2.2 VR (Virtual Reality) Payments

1.2.3 Robotic Payments

1.2.4 Cryptocurrencies

2.0 Europe FinTech Case Studies

2.1 Case Study: O2, UK/ Germany

2.2 Case Study: BACB, UK

2.3 Case Study: Lloyds Bank, UK

2.4 Case Study: Unilend, France

2.5 Case Study: Italy mobile money market

3.0 FinTech Vertical Business Use Cases

3.1 Tele IT

3.2 Public Transport

3.3 Retail

3.4 Education

3.5 Energy and Utility

3.6 Media and Entertainment

3.7 Hospitality and Tourism

3.8 Events

3.9 SCM and Logistics

Companies Mentioned

BACB

FNB Connect

Federal Bank

Fedmobile

GeoPay

Lloyds Bank

M-Akiba

NAB Bank

mVisa

O2

Paypal

Peers Exchange

SID Instant

SK Planet

Soneri Bank

SureRemit

SureSwipe

Unilend

Visa

Wells Fargo

Xero

