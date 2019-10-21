Web Presence: Travis Ackerman Looks at Plans for 300 More Homes Slated for Fort Collins

Leading North Colorado real estate agent Travis Ackerman takes a closer look at newly proposed plans for 300 additional homes and apartments billed for southernmost Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / With hundreds of new homes and apartments already under construction or in Fort Collins' planning pipeline, award-winning local commercial real estate professional Travis Ackerman offers an expert insight into more than 300 additional properties newly proposed for the south of the city as of this month.

"It's understood that a developer, from Colorado Springs, is proposing a mix of more than 300 new houses and apartments on a vacant site at the corner of South College Avenue and Triangle Drive in Fort Collins," reveals Travis Ackerman, a leading figure in the lease and sale of industrial, retail, office space, and land in and around Fort Collins.

The proposal would mark the Colorado Springs developer's second recently approved project on South College Avenue. The newest plans would see a 35-acre site developed, in addition to work scheduled to be carried out on a smaller nearby site, starting next spring, and housing 91 apartments. "The 91 apartment site is expected to break ground early next year," explains Ackerman, "with a completion date sometime in spring 2021."

Both sites will include properties deemed 'attainable by much of the local community,' according to Travis Ackerman. "Totaling almost 400 new homes and apartments across the two sites on South College Avenue, it's understood that a proportion of the properties will be marketed as attainable by much of the local community," adds the property expert. "At the same time," he continues, "a mix of larger properties will also cater, simultaneously, to the higher end of the market."

Elsewhere in Fort Collins, and either under construction or in the city's planning pipeline, are more than 2,000 further new homes and apartments, in addition to the approximately 400 proposed on South College Avenue.

"These include a large number of student-oriented units, such as on West Prospect Road and at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Shields Street," adds Ackerman, wrapping up, "as well as 300 luxury apartments close to Redwood Street, south of East Willox."

Travis Ackerman is a director for Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Real Estate specializing in the sale and lease of land and industrial, retail, and office space in North Colorado. Since 2007, Colorado State University graduate Ackerman has been involved in a total of more than 500 transactions worth in excess of $350 million. Known in the North Colorado real estate community for his integrity and work ethic, realtor and Colorado native Travis Ackerman is now recognized as one of the top commercial brokers in the region.

