SpendEdge's procurement services have helped numerous companies to improve their current sourcing and procurement practices, better understand the supplier base, identify cost-saving opportunities, and get insights on the best procurement services available in the market. The latest edition of SpendEdge's newsletter will help companies to better understand different aspects of supply markets, procurement processes, and supply chain management. It also highlights how uncertainties in the global economy are shifting the manufacturers' focus from reducing costs to managing volatility.

Unfortunately, most businesses have been facing challenges when it comes to the procurement of effective procurement market intelligence services. They end up facing challenges in the form of inventory management, controlled pricing, proliferation of generic drugs, and the need to increase R&D investments. To help companies prevent such situations and develop better market understanding, the experts at SpendEdge have highlighted how companies in the healthcare industry can develop healthcare supply chain management capabilities.

Download this free newsletter to know how you can improve the procurement process and analyze if it's the right time to invest in the US healthcare industry or not.

SHOULD COMPANIES RE-CONSIDER THEIR DECISION OF INVESTING IN THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY: A NEWSLETTER BY SPENDEDGE

#1: Are Companies in the US Healthcare Industry Wading in Troubled Waters?

Most companies in the US healthcare industry are witnessing a steady increase in consumer spend. The spend growth is eclipsing some of the major industries and exposing investors to numerous challenges. The article highlights how the string of tariffs imposed on US imports from China will impact prices and increase manufacturing costs for healthcare manufacturers. It will also help you navigate through key areas in the US healthcare industry that might witness a downward sliding growth curve.

#2: Why You Must Develop Effective Healthcare Supply Chain Management Capabilities?

Companies of today strive to align themselves to rapidly changing markets and increasingly complex supply chains. They constantly look for ways to improve the healthcare supply chain, reduce costs by shortening lead time, and strengthen market presence by reducing drug and device shortages in developed markets. This article outlines how companies operating in the healthcare sector can improve their profit margins while making pharma products affordable for people. It also shows how healthcare supply chain management can act as a revenue accelerator for companies.

#3: Key Strategies to Get More Out of Your Healthcare Procurement Process

While technological advancements are rapidly changing the US healthcare industry, not much attention has been paid to procurement challenges faced by companies on the backend. SpendEdge's experts have therefore compiled a list of strategies that can help organizations to improve the healthcare procurement process and make it more efficient. They also explain how devising an effective pricing strategy can help companies improve their pricing system and benchmark prices against their competitors.

Want to gain more information?

