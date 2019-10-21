

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) and Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Monday said announced a long-term, comprehensive renewal of their distribution agreement for FOX's full portfolio of leading news, entertainment and sports networks.



In addition, FOX and Charter will cooperate to mitigate piracy, implementing business rules to address unauthorized access to content.



Michael Biard, President of Operations and Distribution for FOX commented: 'We are pleased that our renewed agreement provides Charter customers with continued access to our entire suite of networks and expands the ways in which they can access the FOX brands through additional video-on-demand and TV Everywhere platforms. We appreciate Charter's professional and collaborative approach throughout this process, and we look forward to expanding on our partnership in the days ahead.'



Added Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter: 'This agreement allows continued access to all of the FOX programming for our customers and FOX viewers, but it will also amplify our mutual efforts to address piracy and abusive password sharing issues. We appreciate FOX's desire to further collaborate as the video landscape continues to evolve.'



The renewal covers distribution of the FOX Television Stations, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FS1, FS2, BTN, and FOX Deportes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX