Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUSU ISIN: CA7437541039 Ticker-Symbol: 7RH1 
Frankfurt
21.10.19
18:40 Uhr
0,064 Euro
+0,004
+5,79 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,065
0,077
18:40
0,065
0,077
18:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC0,064+5,79 %