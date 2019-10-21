Technavio has been monitoring the captive power generation market in India since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by 15,076.23 MW during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the development of smart cities and industrial corridors. In addition, the increasing adoption of cogeneration plants is anticipated to further boost the growth of the captive power generation market in India.

The development of smart cities and industrial corridors will be one of the major drivers in the captive power generation market in India. The development of smart cities and industrial corridors is mainly due to the growth of the Indian economy. Smart cities and industrial corridors are part of an urban development plan that aims to transform cities using data-driven solutions. These solutions integrate facilities, infrastructure, and citizens to ensure the efficient management of all the needs of urban areas. These developments will support the growth of the captive power generation market in India.

Major Five Captive Power Generation Market Companies in India:

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals owns and operates businesses under various segments such as power, industry, and international operations. The company offers complete steam turbine and gas turbine solutions for captive power plants.

Essar Steel

Essar Steel operates business under steel product manufacturing. The company operates two captive power plants, a natural gas-fired combined-cycle 500 MW captive power plant in the Bhander Power- Hazira plant in Gujarat and a 1,200 MW coal-fired pit-head captive power plant in the Mahan I power plant in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh.

Hindalco

Hindalco has business operations under various segments, namely aluminum, copper, and novelis. The company operates three captive power plants in India: A 900 MW captive power plant at its Mahan Aluminium smelting plant in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh; a 900 MW captive power plant at its Aditya Aluminium smelter power plant at Lapanga in Sambalpur district in Odisha; and another 742 MW captive power plant in Renusagar for its Renukoot plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Jindal Steel Power

Jindal Steel Power businesses are categorized mainly under three segments: iron and steel, power, and others. The company operates three captive power generation plants: 810 MW captive power plant at its integrated steel plant at Angul, Odisha; a 540 MW captive power plant in Dongamauha in Raigarh district (Chhattisgarh), and another 353 MW power plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries operates businesses under segments such as, refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas, organized retail, digital services, and others. The company operates a 2,100 MW captive power plant at its Jamnagar refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Captive Power Generation Market in India End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Metals and minerals

Petrochemicals

Cement

Sugar

Others

Captive Power Generation Market in India Fuel Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Coal

Diesel

Gas

Renewables

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

