The global cheddar cheese market size is poised to grow by USD 4.10 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cheddar Cheese Market published during 2019-2023

The market is driven by the increased demand for convenience foods. Also, the increase in marketing initiatives is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cheddar cheese market.

Increased demand for convenience foods is one of the critical factors that will drive the cheddar cheese market during the forecast period. The rising urban population is inculcating new habits and developing a preference for international food patterns. Hence, various supermarket and hypermarkets are increasing their stock of packaged food. For instance, convenient forms of cheeses such as slices, cubes, sticks, spreads, dips, crumbles and shreds are making them popular among the masses, as they can be consumed readily and easily. Hence, the growing demand for convenience foods will encourage vendors to expand their cheddar cheese offerings in the RTE segment, which will drive the growth of the global cheddar cheese market.

Major Five Cheddar Cheese Companies:

Arla Foods amba

Arla Foods amba operates business under various segments, which include Arla foods ingredients, Europe, international, and trading others. The company offers shredded cheese variants such as mild and sharp cheese, and cheddar jack.

Carbery Group

Carbery Group develops, produces, and markets an advanced range of whey proteins. The company also produces, and markets cheese and dried dairy products. The company offers different forms of cheddar cheese such as mild, medium, mature, extra mature, vintage, light, fresh cheese curd, and Italian-style cheese.

Diarygold Co-Operative Society Ltd

Diarygold Co-Operative Society Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely dairy food ingredients, agribusiness, financial and property. The company provides Irish Cheddar, which is used in retail, food services, and ingredient applications such as processed cheese.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group operates businesses under two segments, such as ingredients, and consumer and foodservice. The company's product offerings in cheddar cheese include anchor slice on slice processed cheddar cheese, mainland epicure cheddar cheese, mainland mild cheddar, mainland vintage cheddar cheese block, and mainland organic cheddar cheese block.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company owns brands such as Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Capri Sun, and Jell-O. The company offers cheddar cheese in different forms such as shreds, cubes, and slices.

Cheddar Cheese Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Cheddar Cheese Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

