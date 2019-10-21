Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - CapGain Properties Inc. ("CapGain" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed a third close of $50,000.50 in a private placement and issued 18,182,000 common shares. Insiders of the Company participated in this private placement.

About CapGain Properties Inc.

CapGain is an investment company with a focus on the acquisition of income producing businesses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Cheung, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

CapGain Properties Inc.

Email: peter.cheung@spotlightinvestments.com

