The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% between 2019-2023

The report, global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Amgen Inc. Bausch Health Companies, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Novartis AG Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Type Landscape

Wet AMD Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dry AMD Market size and forecast 2018-2023

High prevalence of AMD will drive the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market

The prevalence of AMD is increasing significantly, owing to the presence of high-risk factors such as aging, smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Moreover, despite the high prevalence of AMD, no approved therapies are available in the market for the treatment of the condition. Thus, the high prevalence coupled with the huge unmet medical need of dry AMD are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Development of gene therapy for AMD An emerging trend in the osteoporosis market

At present, only a few drugs are approved for the treatment of AMD. However, the side effects associated with them are very severe, and the majority of them act against VEGF only. Hence, there is a huge unmet need for safe and novel drugs to treat AMD. The currently available anti-VEGF therapies require repetitive and inconvenient intraocular injections. Hence, several companies are working on novel drugs to combat AMD, among which gene therapy is expected to cure the disease effectively. Hence, the development of gene therapy is expected to be a positive trend for the global AMD therapeutics market.

