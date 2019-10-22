

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $72.93 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $64.18 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $85.08 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $719.69 million from $691.15 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $85.08 Mln. vs. $63.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $719.69 Mln vs. $691.15 Mln last year.



