AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A (500) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Oct-2019 / 03:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A DEALING DATE: 21/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.0769 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36114307 CODE: 500 ISIN: LU1681048804 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500 Sequence No.: 24182 EQS News ID: 893815 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2019 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)