Aldevron, Nature Technology Corporation team up to offer Nanoplasmids for gene therapy manufacturing

Fargo, N.D., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldevron has announced the immediate availability of Nanoplasmids and antibiotic-free RNA-OUT technology for use in gene therapy manufacturing. Through a license agreement with Nature Technology Corporation (NTC), Aldevron can now provide its clients the option of using NTC's plasmid technology to provide a more efficient system for manufacturing viral vectors used in gene and cell therapy. Gene and cell therapy companies interested in using NTC's technology can now go directly to Aldevron for their manufacturing needs without first obtaining a license from NTC. For applications where the NTC plasmid is not the active pharmaceutical ingredient or in the final product clients do not need to pay any royalties or license fees beyond the purchase price of the product.

"Gene and cell therapy researchers continue to make incredible discoveries that will improve lives for millions of people," said Michael Chambers, Aldevron CEO. "Aldevron is committed to providing the best manufacturing technologies to support their breakthrough treatments. Our partnership with NTC enables us to provide plasmid technology that significantly improves the manufacturing process and reduces regulatory risk, resulting in reduced costs and faster time to patients."

The fields of gene and cell therapy are surging with the approvals of Kymriah and Yescarta CAR-T treatments for cancer and Luxturna for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis, a rare genetic ocular disease. With nearly 3,000 clinical trials underway, improvements in manufacturing are required to provide the capacity to accommodate the growth in research and anticipated commercial products. The NTC technology, combined with Aldevron's unequaled scale and throughput, assure clients will have the products they need.

"Our Nanoplasmid and RNA-OUT technology has been under development for 12 years and can provide demonstrable advantages for viral vector manufacturing," said Clague Hodgson, CEO of NTC. "We are pleased to collaborate with Aldevron to make this technology immediately available to its clients so they can avoid the delay and expense associated with the licensing process thereby reducing the barriers to delivering transformative treatments to patients."

"Providing these novel plasmids furthers our strategy to go beyond the traditional role of a contract development and manufacturing organization," added Chambers. "Aldevron provides a variety of options for clients, including off-the-shelf, royalty-free helper plasmids for AAV production and packaging plasmids for lentiviral production, in pursuit of our goal to enable our clients to make a difference in the lives of the patients they serve." For more information on Nanoplasmids, please visit aldevron.com/nanoplasmid.

About Aldevron

Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical trials to commercial applications. These products are critical raw materials and key components in commercially available drugs and medical devices. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-Source quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, North Dakota, with additional facilities in Madison, Wisconsin, and Freiburg, Germany. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.

About Nature Technology Corporation

Nature Technology Corporation is a developer of safe and effective nucleic acid-based gene therapeutics, DNA vaccines, and associated technologies, including antibiotic-free selection (RNA-OUT), regulatory compliance, viral vector retrofitting, and best in class NanoplasmidsTM. NTC proprietary vector and manufacturing platforms offer wide applications to improve the safety and performance of plasmids and biologics. NTC also provides cost effective outsourcing of product development services including custom gene design, vector construction, plasmid DNA manufacturing and recombinant proteins. For more information about NTC products and business related inquiries visit www.natx.com or contact Deborah Moorad-Watts, email: dmoorad@natx.com.

