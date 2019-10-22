Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMLM ISIN: CH0023405456 Ticker-Symbol: D2J 
Lang & Schwarz
22.10.19
09:02 Uhr
77,03 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,60
77,45
09:02
74,36
74,50
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUFRY AG77,030,00 %