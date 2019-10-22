IMA Providing University Students With Unique US Learning Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), has selected four students from top universities in the region to represent the Middle East at the organization's annual Student Leadership Conference on November 14-16, 2019. Through this journey, Hassan Alkhabbas of Sultan Qaboos University, Mariam Khalifa of American University of Cairo, Mona Habib of University of Bahrain, and Sireen Abushanab of University of Jordan, will have an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and market insights within management accounting from experts in the field.

Known for hosting keynote speeches and presentations by some of the most reputed industry leaders at the forefront of digital transformation, the two-day Student Leadership Conference provides a unique networking space for like-minded students, experienced professionals, and recruiters from some of the largest companies from around the world.

"Global conferences of this scale enable students to learn about the evolving nature of management accountancy, and help them to gain a deeper understanding of the career opportunities that are present within the field," said Hanadi Khalife, director of MEA and India operations at IMA. "With digital disruption transforming the way the world does business, it is imperative that today's students are well versed in topics such as artificial intelligence, big data, and data analytics, which are changing the ways in which management accountants work. This initiative is part of our mission to empower students by providing them with the tools they need to achieve a holistic and well-rounded accounting education."

IMA has been sponsoring students from the region to attend its global Student Leadership Conference for the past four years. This year, the application process involved a video submission through which students had to demonstrate their reason for joining the conference, the accounting career path they are interested in, and how they would share their acquired knowledge with the rest of the students at their university. The dozens of entries received from the region were reviewed by an IMA judging panel to select the winning videos based on creativity, originality, and the ability to carry IMA "ambassadorship" ideas forward after the conference.

About IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015071/Hanadi_Khalife_IMA_Middle_East.jpg