Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Innate Pharma S.A a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme.

Innate Pharma's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "IPHA". Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company. Innate Pharma's underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on Euronext Paris under the symbol "IPH".'

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: "We look forward to supporting Innate Pharma's Nasdaq listed ADR programme and further expand the company's investor outreach through the expertise of our leading Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network."

For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma's commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in-class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma's broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of NK cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext in Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005507/en/

Contacts:

Citi Media Contacts:

Belinda Marks

+44 (0) 20 7508 3082

belinda.marks@citi.com