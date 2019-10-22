Redline Capital Leads Investment to Support Growth of Innovative, AI-Powered Media Monitoring and Market Intelligence Offering

Signal AI, one of the leading companies transforming how executives make sense of the information explosion, has announced the successful completion of its Series C funding round of $25 million, bringing its total funding to date to $43M. This latest funding round is led by Redline Capital with participation from existing investors including MMC Ventures, GMG Ventures and Hearst Ventures.

With roots in media monitoring and market intelligence, Signal AI will use this new capital to further branch out into new use cases, as well as accelerate its rapid growth in the US and cement its recent launch in the APAC market.

With machine learning at its core, Signal AI's market leading media monitoring and market intelligence offering provides an unparalleled view of the world's news and regulatory data and ensures clients never miss key stories or data points that impact their business.

Signal AI's proprietary artificial intelligence is unique to the market in not only the data which it continually mines in real-time, but also in the artificial intelligence layer that allows companies to train Signal AI to recognize key themes, risks or opportunities that exist in their market sectors. This enables knowledge workers and executives to make more informed decisions with the help of AI and machine learning.

"Our vision at Signal AI is to transform business decision making through augmented intelligence. We are building artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies that learn what an executive needs to know and investigate huge amounts of data to provide critical insights in real-time. The results give them absolute clarity about what's happening outside their organization to make the most informed decisions," said David Benigson, CEO and Founder of Signal AI. "I am thrilled to have Redline join us in this latest round and appreciate the continued belief and support of our existing investors, which will allow us to continue scaling our business and advancing our work with some of the world's biggest companies."

"In this new digital era of news and content, having an adaptive platform to help the world's leading organizations see around the corner is invaluable,"said Nicolas Giuli, Partner at Redline Capital. "Signal AI's team of data scientists and engineers have been at the forefront of the AI revolution and we are excited to take this journey with them as they continue to scale across the world."

This funding comes after a period of explosive growth for Signal AI, growing revenue by over 130% in the last 12 months and more than doubling its number of customers in the same period. Signal AI has more than 150 employees worldwide, having expanded its global footprint with offices now in London, New York and Hong Kong. Numerous Global Fortune 1000 list clients include Deloitte, HSBC and MSL Group.

Signal AI is disrupting the established market intelligence players in the UK PR Comms space, and now increasingly in the US. Their AI technology is also being leveraged by business leaders in other sectors to make informed decisions on the things that matter to them from a range of risk types concerning Reputation Risk, ESG, Tax, Compliance and Regulatory monitoring, right through to discovery applications relating to Deal Origination.

About Signal AI

Signal AI is an AI-powered business intelligence and media monitoring company that aggregates, analyses, and provides business leaders with insights into digital, print and broadcast media, news, and regulatory data. Signal's cutting-edge machine learning enables businesses to track their competitive landscape, changes to regulation, and monitor their reputation-empowering them to make smarter, faster business decisions. For more information on the Signal AI platform, visit the Signal AI website: https://www.signal-ai.com/.

About Redline Capital

Redline Capital are a global Venture Capital and Growth Equity fund investing in fast-growing companies with differentiated technologies across North America, Europe, and Israel. Redline focuses on entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and has the depth of expertise to help transformative entrepreneurs as they globalize. Redline is looking to back strong management teams, enable their vision strategy and lend its support through all stages of their development. For more information about Redline Capital, please visit http://www.redline-capital.com/.

