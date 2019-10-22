

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Tuesday as investors cheered further signs of progress toward a resolution of the trade dispute between the United States and China.



Hopes for a Brexit deal may also offer some support despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a potentially perilous ratification of his Brexit divorce deal in the British parliament.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that China had already begun promised purchases of farm goods and that the first part of a wider commitment was almost complete.



Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said efforts to commit the agreement to paper before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile next month are 'on track' though some work remains to be done.



Trump's economics adviser Larry Kudlow indicated that tariffs scheduled for December could be cancelled if the talks go well.



Asian markets are gaining ground as investors cheered further signs of progress toward a resolution of the trade dispute between the United States and China.



Oil prices edged higher, though overall gains were contained by lingering growth concerns. The British pound held firm around five-month highs.



In economic releases, public sector finance data from the U.K. is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, a National Association of Realtors report on existing home sales for September may attract some attention.



Trading may also be impacted by reaction to earnings news from big-name companies such as McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, and UPS, which are due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading.



U.S. stocks advanced overnight following upbeat comments from President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on the trade front.



Trump told reporters that the trade deal is coming along great and that issues in phase two of the deal would be a lot easier to work out than those in phase one.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively to reach their best closing levels in a month.



European markets closed higher on Monday as renewed optimism about the U.S.-China trade deal offset Brexit uncertainty.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6 percent. The German DAX gained 0.9 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged up by 0.2 percent.



