Stockholm, October 22, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Transcendent Group AB's shares (short name: TRG) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Transcendent Group belongs to the industrial sector and is the 47th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2001, Transcendent Group is a management consulting firm specialized in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services. The company's services provide security and enable new opportunities for its clients in the public and private sectors, including government agencies, businesses and other organizations in a variety of industries. Transcendent Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, has additional offices in ten European locations and has been ranked as one of Europe's best workplaces. "We are proud of the large number of people who wants to take part in our journey, and humbled by the trust we have received," said Martin Malm, CEO of Transcendent Group. "Transcendent Group is a value-driven company who differentiates us on the GRC market through our culture. Thereby, we attract experienced employees who in turn attract clients. The significant interest in our listing and offering illustrates the markets' belief in our business and strategy. It's now time to realize our efforts and increase our growth through additional establishments on current and new markets as well as through the development of digital products and services within RegTech. The listing is an opportunity for everyone to take part of our exciting journey in a public environment, and we welcome all our new shareholders and look forward to delivering on the trust we have gained." "We welcome Transcendent Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Transcendent Group joins a number of peers listed on our Nordic markets, and we want to congratulate the company on its successful listing." Transcendent Group AB has appointed Avanza Bank AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com