

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a manufacturer of Contract-manufactured and private label products for c and hygiene markets, on Tuesday said its Board expects full year earnings to be in line with expectations, with earnings weighted to the second half of the year.



The company said it continues to expect broadly flat Household revenues for the full year.



In its trading update ahead of its 2019 Annual General Meeting, the company noted that its first quarter Household revenues at constant currency were 1.8 percent higher from the prior year. South, East and Asian geographies performed particularly well, while the UK slowed and France and North saw declines consistent with the second half of last year.



Continuing revenues at constant currency were down 1.4 percent in the first quarter reflecting the decision to exit UK Aerosol manufacture in last year's fourth quarter.



The company will announce its interim results on February 20.



