

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), a wealth management group, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter closing Funds under Management increased to 112.82 billion pounds from last year's 100.59 billion pounds.



Gross inflows declined to 3.74 billion pounds from 3.83 billion pounds last year. Net inflows were 2.11 billion pounds, compared to 2.47 billion pounds a year ago.



Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said, 'Through the excellent work of our Partners and their staff in building and maintaining close relationships with clients, we are also able to report continued strong retention, resulting in net inflows for the quarter of £2.11 billion, equivalent to 7.7% of opening funds under management on an annualised basis. These positive inflows helped increase funds under management to a record £112.8 billion, some 18% higher year to-date.'



Further, the company said it is well positioned to continue to grow over the medium to long-term.



