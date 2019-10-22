Preon Capital Partners, the family office of the Finnish serial entrepreneur and business angel Jari Ovaskainen, agreed on the acquisition of a 34% stake of Spanish asset management firm Augustus Capital AM, subject to the approval of the Spanish Regulator, CNMV.

Augustus Capital is led by Juan Uguet, and manages the Lierde Sicav, a top performing equity fund created 25 years ago to manage the assets of the Alierta family. César Alierta is the former president of the Spanish multinational telecommunications firm Telefónica. In 2018 Augustus Capital was authorized by the Spanish Regulator, CNMV, to operate as an asset management company.

Lierde is an actively managed open-ended investment fund, predominantly investing in Europe. Its investment philosophy is focused on companies without any size or sector restrictions that are able to create value on a sustainable basis. The stellar track record of Lierde Sicav shows an average annual return of 15% since its inception in 1994.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Augustus in the management of the Lierde Fund and in other future initiatives. Augustus is the ideal partner for Preon as we share the same investment philosophy while having complementary skills," says Alberto de Min, CEO of Preon Capital.

"This partnership, while ensuring continuity, strengthens considerably our position with the acquisition of new talents. It will also permit the expansion of our offer to new sectors and geographic areas, bringing a truly international dimension to Augustus," says Juan Uguet, founder of Augustus Capital.

