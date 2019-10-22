Optimize QoE and QoS with true visibility into OTT encrypted video traffic

Empirix Inc., a premier global provider of voice, data, mobility, IoT and multimedia service assurance solutions, today announced the availability of a new assurance solution for encrypted OTT video traffic.

Empirix's new solution simplifies workflow and drill down for faster root cause analysis of OTT video related issues across locations, devices and networks, including content delivery networks (CDN).

The new OTT video package includes the reporting tool Diagnostix Operational Reports (DOR) which provides ubiquitous visibility into encrypted video traffic via a series of out-of-the-box, pre-defined reports that correlate video-related QoS parameters to deliver immediate value without custom development.

With OTT video use significantly impacting service quality, CSPs must be able to identify and resolve video-related performance issues. However, encrypted content and lack of visibility into third-party content delivery networks (CDN) is making it hard for CSPs to not only identify and correct issues, but to perform intelligent network capacity planning and understand device and network video performance and usage.

"Customers want best-of-breed performance with high demand video services but are cost-sensitive, so it's critical that service providers have the tools they need to optimize video performance, maximize infrastructure investment and improve customer satisfaction," shared Franco Messori, Chief Strategy Officer at Empirix. "Because we monitor individual network slices and we are able to isolate control and user plane traffic (CUPS), our microservices, 5G architecture can provide a level of visibility that the competition can't."

The Diagnostix Operational Reports (DOR) for encrypted OTT video assurance helps service providers remain relevant and competitive in this constrained market.

Diagnostix and Diagnostix Operational Reports (DOR) are globally available today. Contact Empirix to learn more.

About Empirix

Empirix is the recognized leader in end-to-end network performance visibility with the unique ability to analyze customer behaviors by application in real time. We help service providers, mobile operators and enterprises optimize business processes to reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention and grow top-line revenue. Through monitoring, analytics and intelligence, Empirix helps companies around the world realize the full value of their technology investments.

