Saba Named a Strategic Challenger in Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Management

Showcasing how to deliver employee experiences that drive growth and performance at UNLEASH World

PARIS, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - UNLEASH World Stand #110 - Saba Software announced today it is been named as a Strategic Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Management. This placement recognizes Saba's capability to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale global customers with solutions that transform talent and drive growth, innovation and value for their businesses.

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, commented, "Saba's position as a Strategic Challenger in the 2019 9-Grid reflects its additional capabilities to deliver across the full talent lifecycle. With the acquisition of Lumesse, Saba has significantly enhanced its presence and capabilities in Europe, as well as gaining an enterprise capability for talent acquisition and further strengthening its core talent and HR credentials."

Saba's hyper-connected approach to talent management delivers a connected, personalized talent experience designed to help organizations engage and inspire their people in all the moments that matter.

Attract, hire and onboard future stars - Find and attract top talent for critical roles. Then elevate their onboarding with a tailored development and coaching plan that drives performance from day one.

- Find and attract top talent for critical roles. Then elevate their onboarding with a tailored development and coaching plan that drives performance from day one. Guide people to develop their own skills - Motivate people with personalized, just-in-time development experiences. Prescribe learning in the moment of need and give them the autonomy to explore and grow on their own.

- Motivate people with personalized, just-in-time development experiences. Prescribe learning in the moment of need and give them the autonomy to explore and grow on their own. Inspire better performance - Create a high-performance culture through ongoing coaching, feedback and development to enable employees to achieve their goals.

- Create a high-performance culture through ongoing coaching, feedback and development to enable employees to achieve their goals. Understand the pulse of employee engagement - Better understand what motivates employees, connect everyone, and recognize people in all the ways that matter.

"We wanted to do more with our performance and talent management approach. We have always had a big learning culture, but what we haven't had is a solution that could truly connect that to performance outcomes," said Roger Mason, Head of Learning and Development, Reed Specialist Recruitment. "Saba, for us, is a platform where can connect and manage everything to do with the talent experience centrally, for thousands of people across the business - while enjoying the benefits of aligned learning."

A global leader in talent

Saba's performance, growth, customer advocacy and impact in Europe also recently earned the company recognition in two other major Fosway 9-Grid reports in 2019. Saba is named a Strategic Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition for its robust talent acquisition capabilities that address the complex recruiting challenges of global enterprise customers; and earned Strategic Leader placement in the Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems based on its breadth and depth of learning capabilities, addressing sophisticated needs of organizations and the personalized development experiences that enable performance and growth for learners.

Join Saba at UNLEASH World

You can learn more about Saba's latest product innovations, including its new vision for the people experience at work at Stand #110 at UNLEASH World, October 22 to 23. To learn more about Saba's customers, and the company's leading portfolio of hyper-connected talent solutions, visit www.saba.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com

Media Contact:

Heather McCulligh

613-912-4673

hmcculligh@saba.com