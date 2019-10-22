Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2019

WKN: 5093 ISIN: SE0012853661  
22.10.2019 | 09:07
Sectra Wins Medical Imaging Contract at Grady Health System in the U.S.

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its award-winning PACS throughout Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) and affiliated outpatient clinics within the health system.

Grady Memorial Hospital is the largest hospital in the state of Georgia and the fifth-largest public hospital in the United States. It operates one of the five busiest trauma centers in the US.

In addition to Sectra PACS for diagnostic radiology, the multi-year contract signed in September includes Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow, orthopedic 2D and 3D pre-operative planning tools, business analytics and cross platform worklists for sharing images with other health systems.

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,800 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a sixth consecutive year at https://medical.sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander
CEO and President Sectra AB
+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh
Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions
+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-wins-medical-imaging-contract-at-grady-health-system-in-the-u-s-,c2937055

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-solution-for-radiology-imaging,c2703217

Sectra's solution for radiology imaging


© 2019 PR Newswire