DigiPlex lists largest ever Nordic data centre bond on the Oslo Stock Exchange

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, sustainable and secure data centers, issued a substantially oversubscribed NOK 1.80 billion senior secured bond in April. Today, the bond was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Byrne Murphy, Co-owner and Chairman of DigiPlex, said: "The strong investor interest, substantial oversubscription and the healthy trading development post issuance is a clear testament to the strong credit story and track record of DigiPlex built over almost two decades of operations. The market is clearly very receptive to profitable growth, high customer retention, leading market presence and a high-quality management team - we will continue to assess future financing options to fuel our growth."

Gisle M. Eckhoff, CEO of DigiPlex, said: "We see an incredible growth potential in the Nordic region driven by both international demand and Nordic enterprises moving their digital infrastructure from on-premise solutions into combinations of colocation and cloud. DigiPlex is very well placed to capture these exciting market opportunities."

The bond issue follows a number of recent initiatives taken by DigiPlex to strengthen its market-leading position in the Nordic region. DigiPlex recently announced two additional sites in Norway to meet international demand for cost effective and green Nordic data center capacity. Earlier this year, DigiPlex launched its Nordic Connect Platform, linking its main data centers in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, to create a unique cross-border eco-system. This followed progress in 2018 which saw the company expanding two of its data centers in Oslo, and entering the Danish market with the acquisition of a Telia data center in central Copenhagen. In the recent past, DigiPlex has secured several major new customers including Microsoft, AWS, Iver (formerly known as Candidator), and NetNordic. Investments in innovation, environmental sustainability and a transformation of its brand have seen DigiPlex win a number of awards including "Best Data Centre Energy Solution", "Data Center Operations Team of the Year - Colo + Cloud", and the prestigious title "Renewable Energy Technology of the Year". DigiPlex is the most recognized data center brand amongst the Nordic C-Suite, and a certified 'Great Place to Work'.

More news from DigiPlex

Connect with DigiPlex

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-lists-largest-ever-nordic-data-centre-bond-on-the-oslo-stock-exchange,c2937647

The following files are available for download: