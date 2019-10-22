SECUDE International AG: SECUDE Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

SECUDE's HALOCORE and HALOCAD data security solutions seamlessly integrate Azure Information Protection with SAP

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2019, SAP partner and a leading data security provider specializing in security for SAP and CAD data, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association .

For SECUDE, the collaboration is a critical step forward on multiple fronts. The agreement permits SECUDE's product team to enhance its relationship with Microsoft, providing visibility into product roadmaps and connections to Microsoft's subject matter experts. From a marketing and sales perspective, The Association provides SECUDE with a heightened level of brand exposure and enables SECUDE to participate in relevant partner events and enhanced opportunities at future Microsoft events.

In terms of product development, the program allows Microsoft to provide technical assistance to enable development and promotion of SECUDE's HALOCORE and HALOCAD solutions.

HALOCORE is an integrator that extends Azure Information Protection sensitivity labels and protection into SAP, protecting data throughout its lifecycle. This is a key enabler for SAP ERP operators who also use Microsoft Office 365.

"I see this as the logical next-step in the relations between SECUDE and Microsoft - it's natural. SECUDE's HALOCORE is the only SAP-native DLP solution that leverages Azure Information Protection. This makes it an enabler for Azure Information Protection to extend its sensitivity labelling and protection templates to downloaded SAP data," says Dr. Heiner Kromer, Chairman, SECUDE AG.

"Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is a win-win initiative for both of us as we get the brand cover and the support of Microsoft's tremendous marketing and sales engines. Microsoft, through HALOCORE, will be able to extend its Azure Information Protection services directly with SAP's global user base. The protect module of HALOCORE extends SAP access control shield for intellectual property and other sensitive information beyond SAP boundaries. HALOCORE intercepts data being downloaded and applies fully customizable classification labels to the document metadata. Using Azure Information Protection, every document exported from SAP is efficiently encrypted on the server level before it arrives on any device. Using the automated HALOCORE classification engine, granular authorizations and user rights are assigned to sensitive data, allowing easy and secure exchange of documents between employees, partners or suppliers."

"We believe industry collaboration is essential to helping organizations better defend against fast-moving threats, and we are thrilled to have SECUDE join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association in our mission," said Ryan McGee, Director of Product Marketing for Security, Microsoft. "SECUDE's addition to the association will help strengthen our customer's security posture while using SAP."

About SECUDE

SECUDE is an established global security solutions provider offering innovative IT data protection for SAP users.

Founded as a joint venture between SAP and Fraunhofer Institute in 1996, SECUDE maintained a close SAP technology partnership and became a reliable resource for security solutions for the SAP market with 'Single Sign-On' for SAP, which was acquired by SAP in 2011. With a focus on making business process for data protection efficient and automated with little or no user interference, SECUDE's goal is to provide ease of use while minimizing cost of rollout and operations.

Leveraging its 20-plus years of experience in SAP security and business process know-how in protecting enterprise IP and data, SECUDE proffers HALOCORE as a holistic approach to protect SAP data exports. In addition, it offers CAD file-specific security solution through HALOCAD for SAP and non-SAP environments.

SECUDE's solutions are trusted by many Fortune 500 and DAX listed companies. With branches in Europe, North America and Asia, SECUDE supports customers with the implementation of IT security strategies through a global network.