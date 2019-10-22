The Energy Industries Council (EIC) Are to Hold Free Events and Webinars to Make Sure Your Business is Ready for Brexit

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Brexit looms near, the Energy Industries Council (EIC) will be holding a series of free regional events and webinars to prepare members and the public how to get their business ready for Brexit.

While some companies are already planning for the challenges and opportunities ahead, the EIC believes businesses of all sizes, directly or indirectly affected, should be taking a 'Brexit health check', as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

The informal sessions in Aberdeen on the 25th, Manchester the 28th and London on 31st October will be led by subject matter experts from government and support services, finance, legal and the logistics sectors, who will be available to advise and support businesses on what action they need to take if they export goods to, or import goods from, or sell services to, the EU.

Confirmed speakers include representatives from:

Addleshaw Goddard LLP

Energy Industries Council

Investec

Scottish Development International (SDI)

Key themes to be discussed:

Essential actions companies must take before 31 October

What does a hard Brexit look like?

How will a hard border impact trading companies?

How to access further information, advice and funding support

Awareness of how Brexit can impact the finances of your business

How UK companies can prepare their contracts for trading with the EU in the case of a no-deal Brexit

If you want to find out how to get your business ready for Brexit on 31 October, please contact Jo Campbell jo.campbell@the-eic.com or sign up for the free events through the Energy Industries Council's website at: https://www.the-eic.com/Events/Brexit

About the EIC

Established in 1943, EIC is the leading trade association for companies working in the global energy industries. Its member companies, who supply goods and services across the oil and gas, power, nuclear and renewable sectors, have the experience and expertise that operators and contractors require.

As a not-for-profit organisation with offices in key international locations, EIC's role is to help members maximise commercial opportunities worldwide. The services we offer play an important part in supporting over 600 member companies to do business in a competitive marketplace.

To find out more about EIC and see a full list of members, visit: www.the-eic.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014466/EIC_Brexit.jpg

For media queries contact:

Lucy Chakaodza

Communications & Media Manager, EIC

Tel: +44(0)20-7091-8638

Email: lucy.chakaodza@the-eic.com