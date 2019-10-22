Aeris Communications: Aeris Announces Fusion IoT Network

Purpose-built network for IoT devices breaks down silos between applications and connectivity, setting a new standard in cost, operational efficiency, and security

Historically, IoT connectivity solutions have been inflexible and rigid, creating lock-in to certain networks and technologies, and barriers to update. As IoT programs can last for 10 years or more, this model is no longer tenable as the pace of change has increased with new regulations, frequent wireless technology transitions, and global growth initiatives. The Fusion IoT Network turns the legacy model upside down, breaks the application and connectivity silos, and delivers game-changing advantages to enterprise customers. Moreover, the unique, patented architecture of the underlying technology enables an unparalleled level of feature innovation, constantly evolving, adapting, and improving.

Connectivity-aware IoT application functionality

For many customers, the IoT connectivity selection is considered to be an afterthought - the business case, application, and solution are developed and then a connectivity provider is chosen. This model of operating in silos was sufficient in the past but doesn't deliver the performance and reliability that new IoT programs require. With the Fusion IoT Network, these artificial silos are eliminated, delivering significant advantages in key program functionality.

Over-the-Air Updates. By making the OTA process aware of the state of connectivity, Aeris customers can achieve a 60 percent reduction in cost, a 40 percent improvement in update scaling, and a 30 percent improvement in battery life. Customers can either use Aeris connectivity-aware OTA APIs to integrate into their own solution or leverage Aeris' OTA campaign manager.

Multi-level Administration. Many IoT solutions are sold through channels where the partner may be responsible for IoT connectivity billing, monitoring, and troubleshooting. With the Fusion IoT Network powerful account hierarchy, complex distribution models can be easily handled while maintaining strong security between customer accounts.

Security. Multi-layered security solutions are essential and yet many IoT deployments are oblivious to network-related information. With the Fusion IoT Network, anomalies at the connectivity layer are detected and exposed, providing a critical input into defense-in-depth security strategies.

Flexibility across carrier networks and technologies

As IoT programs mature from single region deployments to global implementations, use of multiple networks is preferable as no single wireless carrier can meet global needs. At the same time, enterprises don't want the operational complexity from managing multiple connectivity solutions, and want the added flexibility of carrier mobility through subscription management, multi-IMSI solutions, or by pairing the wireless subscription to the personal plan of the end user. All of this is possible with the Fusion IoT Network.

Deep control and visibility

Not only does the Fusion IoT Network leverage the wireless footprint of multiple global wireless operators, it has deep integration into those networks, leveraging proprietary techniques based on over 50 patents. The result is a network that is unmatched in terms of connectivity control, quality, and visibility. For example:

Most IoT connectivity providers, and particularly MVNOs, enable feedback on IoT device state and location within 15-30 minutes or longer. The Fusion IoT Network provides it instantly, enabling faster diagnosis of potential issues.

IoT programs are unique in terms of billing models. With a purpose-built IoT billing system, the Fusion IoT Network easily handles non-standard models, including event-based and lifetime pricing, thereby ensuring that the IoT billing model is aligned to the overall business model.

Typically, IoT data traffic is sent to the lowest cost option, as this is the primary criteria for traffic steering. With the Fusion IoT Network, quality of connection is prioritized over cost, leading to vastly improved application performance.

SolarEdge , a global leader in smart energy, uses the Fusion IoT Network in its global deployment to deliver high performance and connection quality to SolarEdge endpoints while maintaining cost parity with other connectivity providers.

Raj Kanaya, Managing Director of Automotive and Chief Marketing Officer, Aeris, and CEO, Aeris Japan

"The era of simple IoT connectivity solutions is over. Leading customers demand more - greater flexibility and choice, better alignment to business objectives, meaningful improvements to IoT program capabilities, cost, and security. This is our mission with the Fusion IoT Network."

Raanan Tzemach, Vice President of Product Management, SolarEdge Technologies

"SolarEdge, a global leader in smart energy, uses the Fusion IoT Network for our deployments across the world. SolarEdge requires reliable and high-quality wireless service, and the Fusion IoT Network delivers high performance and connection quality to our endpoints."

