With power production up 133% year-on-year, revenues and EBITDA also rose significantly.Oslo-based power provider Scatec Solar has continued its steady growth in terms of installed capacity and financial results. Just days ahead of publication of the company's third-quarter results, Scatec celebrated completing its 390 MW section of Egypt's Benban solar complex. Six 65 MW sections of bifacial and tracking solar arrays have been commissioned at the 1.8 GW park near Aswan. "We have been a pioneer in Egypt since 2013 and been supporting the country's efforts to increase generation capacity and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...