Make Yantai the industrial design city of China

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-profile design event with a theme of Design Sparks Innovation Engine was held in Yantai, contributing to the development of the city as the center of industrial design in China, according to the Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government.

The 2019 World Industrial Design Conference opened in Yantai on October 18. Over 40 participating countries came together with ideas about promoting the comprehensive integration of industrial design and socio-economic development. A leading position in the global design sector is gradually emerging. Yantai, the host city, is rapidly becoming an important player in the world industrial design industry chain.

This event produced four "firsts": the first China Unified Innovation University of Industrial Design; the first world organization of industrial design; the first Design Industry Declaration; and the world's first design industry expo with an exhibition area of over 30,000sqm and more than 100,000 attendees from around the globe. It was the largest and most high-profile event in the innovative industry.

The conference held in Yantai will deliver a huge boost to the city's strength, and will lead to a noticeable elevation in people's living standards. It also shines a strong light on innovation.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=348468