LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK public sector finance data. Economists forecast the budget deficit to widen to GBP 9.3 billion in September from GBP 6.4 billion in August.



The pound dropped against its major counterparts ahead of the data.



The pound was worth 140.33 against the yen, 1.2933 against the greenback, 0.8610 against the euro and 1.2783 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX