Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Size Worth $1,642.2 Million by 2026 | CAGR: 19.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic nurse assistant market size is expected to reach USD 1,642.2 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising geriatric population and decrease in the nurse-to-patient population are some of the factors contributing to the growth of robotic nurse assistant in the coming years. Rising research funding in healthcare robotics is expected to drive the demand for robotic nurse assistant over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share 2018, owing to factors such as large geriatric population and rising need to maintain the ratio of nurses to patient's population

Independent support robots segment dominated the product segment in 2018 owing to rising funding for the development of nurse assisting robots

Hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue of USD 182.4 million due to growing adoption of healthcare robots for supporting elderly population

Some of the key market players in this market are Hstar Technologies, Diligent Robotics, Toyota Motor Corporation, RIKEN-SRK, SoftBank Robotics, Panasonic, Fraunhofer IPA, Aethon and others.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Independence Support, Daily Care & Transportation and Pharma Automation), By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/robotic-nurse-assistant-market

Independence support robots dominated the product type segment with a market share of 42.7% in 2018. Growing geriatric population requiring continuous nursing assistance has increased the demand for independence support robots. On the other hand, daily care & transportation robots segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR between 2019 to 2026. The ability to automate repetitive tasks with great accuracy is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Hospitals and clinics dominated the end-use segment in 2018, with a revenue of USD 182.4 million and are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period. Senior care facilities segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR from 2019 to 2026 owing to the rising need for intensive patient care to the elderly and disabled population.

North America dominated the robotic nurse assistant market with the revenue share of 40.5% in 2018, owing to higher economic capabilities of hospitals and clinics to invest in robotic nurses. This region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to its expanding geriatric population, which is directly responsible for the rising demand for robotic nurse assistants. The U.S. dominates the North America market with 87.8% revenue share in 2018. High healthcare expenditure and well-established healthcare infrastructure are some major factors driving the demand for robotic nurse assistant in this region between 2019 to 2026.

Grand View Research has segmented the global robotic nurse assistant market on the basis of product type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Independence Support Robots



Daily Care & Transportation Robots



Autonomous Mobile Robots

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals & Clinics



Senior Care Facilities



Homecare Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

